Beautiful weather for the final Friday of spring!

Happy Friday everyone! We are going to have beautiful weather today as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Today, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny, dry, and mild as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area tomorrow afternoon/evening and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana tomorrow evening as some monsoonal moisture works its way into the state. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow. Tomorrow night, there will continue to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally in locations east of I-15.

On Sunday, which is also Father’s Day and the First Day of Summer (Summer begins at 2:24am MDT), it will be partly cloudy and there will be some showers in northeastern Montana during the morning and some scattered showers and thunderstorms in north-central Montana during the afternoon and evening. A lot of this weekend is going to be dry, but if you are going to be outdoors at all, make sure you have a rain jacket handy and keep an eye to the sky!

Tomorrow will be the warmer day of the weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. The temperatures will then cool down for Father’s Day as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. The wind won’t be too strong this weekend, but it is going to be breezy in some areas each day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts of 30-40 mph are possible.

Monday will be a cooler day as highs are only going to be in the 60s and low 70s. The temperatures will then warm up as we go through the rest of next week as highs are going to be in the 70s on Tuesday; the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Wednesday; and the 80s on Thursday. There is also going to be a little breeze around on most days next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around as another disturbance works its way through our area. It is then going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry Tuesday through Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

Have an awesome weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis