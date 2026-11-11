Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Beautiful weather for Veterans Day!

Beautiful weather is expected for Veterans Day as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. Skies will be partly cloudy along the Rocky Mountain Front and around Helena, while mostly sunny skies are expected east of the Rocky Mountain Front. Winds will be lighter than they were yesterday, although it will remain gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front, where gusts up to or over 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it will be a bit breezy in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. It will also be unseasonably warm, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and 60s.

Pleasant weather continues tomorrow and Friday as the upper-level ridge remains in control. Both days will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions, along with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. There will also just be a little breeze around, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry across north-central Montana. Around Helena, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a few rain showers possible during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance moves through the region. Temperatures will be a little cooler, with highs in the 50s and low 60s, and it will be a little breezy (5-20 mph) in some areas.

Breezy conditions return to some areas Sunday, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. Outside of the wind, very nice weather is expected, with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry, just a few isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around. There will then be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Tuesday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a stronger disturbance begins to impact the state. Cooler temperatures will also return early next week, with highs falling back into the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis