Happy Thursday everyone! There were scattered rain and mountain snow showers around yesterday and overnight as a disturbance passed through our area. There was a wide range of rain totals with some areas receiving nothing at all and a few locations receiving over 1” of rain! The highest precipitation amounts were along the Hi-Line from eastern Glacier County through Hill County and in northeastern Montana, where most locations received at least .25” of rain.

It was also cold enough for some snow to fall in the mountains yesterday and overnight! Several inches of snow accumulated in the Beartooths and part of the Beartooth Highway was closed due to this snow. Showdown also received a coating of snow overnight!

Here is today's forecast:

Breezy and warmer with a few showers/storms on Thursday

Today will be drier than yesterday was, but there will be a few showers around this morning in locations east of I-15 and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening, generally along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be partly cloudy in north-central Montana and mostly sunny around the Helena area today.

The temperatures will be warmer today than they were yesterday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. The wind will also be weaker today than it was yesterday, but it will still be gusty along the Rocky Mountain Front and in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY remains in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 9pm today.

The cloud cover will increase as we go through tomorrow and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night with a little snow in the mountains as a disturbance passes through our area. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s.

It will be cool and a little breezy on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Many locations will be dry on Saturday, but there will be a few rain and mountain snow showers around in central Montana, generally during the morning. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Saturday, with the skies clearing out some as the day goes on.

Nice weather is then expected Sunday and early next week as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible each day from Sunday through Tuesday, but most locations will be dry. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny on these three days.

The temperatures will warm up a lot from Sunday through Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday; the 70s and low 80s on Monday; and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday. On Sunday and Monday, there will be little to no wind. Gusty winds are then expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis