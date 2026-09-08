Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, September 8, 2026. Here is today's forecast:

Cool and breezy with more showers on Tuesday

There have been scattered showers and thunderstorms around for the past several days in Montana as a storm system has very slowly been working its way through the state. Rainfall totals have varied considerably across the state, with some areas receiving little to no rainfall and other areas receiving inches of rain. In north-central Montana, most locations have received at least .1” of rain. The highest rainfall amounts have been along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Golden Triangle as several locations have received 1-2+” of rain.

More precipitation is expected in north-central Montana today as the storm system begins to depart our area. In the Golden Triangle and along the Hi-Line from the Divide through about the Havre area, rain is likely today, with the rain gradually tapering off from west to east during the afternoon and evening. Elsewhere in north-central Montana, there will be some scattered showers around today, generally during the afternoon and evening.

Most of the rain will be out of our area by sunset, but scattered showers will continue in northeastern Montana through about midnight. Skies will be mostly cloudy today, with some clearing occurring during the evening. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry today.

In the Golden Triangle and along the Hi-Line between the Divide and Havre, over a quarter inch of additional rainfall is expected during the day today, with isolated higher amounts. Elsewhere, generally less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected today. A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for portions of western and north-central Montana through 12pm today.

There is going to be a breeze around again today, with the strongest wind expected in eastern portions of north-central Montana. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts of 30-40 mph are possible. It is also going to be cool again today as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s in most spots.

Beautiful weather returns tomorrow and sticks around through Thursday as high pressure takes control. Both days will feature mostly sunny to sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. The temperatures will also warm up, with highs climbing into the 70s and low to mid 80s. Tomorrow will be breezy, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. Thursday will be windy, with sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph.

A cold front will bring another round of showers and a few storms to our area Thursday night into Friday, with precipitation tapering off as we go through Friday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday. The temperatures will also cool down on Friday as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It will also be a little breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Another storm system will impact the state this weekend. There will be scattered showers and a few storms around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon and evening and generally in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. Showers are then likely Saturday night and Sunday. In the mountains, temperatures may become cold enough for accumulating snow, with snow levels potentially dropping to pass level, around 5,000 to 6,000 feet, Saturday night into Sunday morning. High temperatures this weekend will be in the 50s and low to mid 60s and it will be a bit breezy with sustained winds of 10-20 mph.

Have a lovely Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis