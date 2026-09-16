Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, September 16, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Decreasing clouds and pleasant temperatures Wednesday

A disturbance passed north of Montana overnight, bringing some showers to the Hi-Line and areas along the Canadian border. A few lingering showers are possible near the border this morning, but most locations will remain dry today. There will be some areas of fog around this morning, but the fog will gradually dissipate as the morning goes on. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny today, with the cloud cover gradually diminishing as the day goes on. Highs today will be in the 60s and there will be little to no wind.

A disturbance passed north of Montana overnight, bringing some showers to the Hi-Line and areas along the Canadian border. A few lingering showers are possible near the border this morning, but most locations will stay dry today. There are some areas of fog this morning, but the fog will gradually dissipate and cloud cover will decrease as the day goes on. Overall, expect partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs today will be in the 60s in most locations and there will be little to no wind.

Warmer temperatures return tomorrow, with highs climbing into the 70s. Across north-central Montana, skies will be mainly sunny and most areas will remain dry, though a few isolated evening showers and thunderstorms are possible in Cascade, Judith Basin, and Fergus counties. Around Helena, it will be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the evening. It will also be a bit breezy (10-20 mph) tomorrow across the eastern half of north-central Montana.

The next storm system will impact the state Friday and Saturday. There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, generally during the afternoon/evening and mainly around the Helena area and across southern portions of north-central Montana. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday night. On Saturday, there are going to be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially during the morning and especially in locations east of I-15. Skies will be partly cloudy on Friday and partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday.

Friday will remain mild, with highs in the 70s in many locations. Cooler temperatures are then expected Saturday, with highs generally in the 60s and low 70s. Winds will stay relatively light both days, with sustained speeds ranging from 5 to 20 mph.

Beautiful weather is expected Sunday and Monday as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. Both days will feature lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and mild temperatures, with highs in the 70s and upper 60s.

Tuesday marks the first day of fall, and the season will begin on a pleasant note. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and mild temperatures, with highs in the 70s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis