Good Morning! Today is Monday, September 28, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Decreasing clouds and warmer temperatures Monday

Sunday morning was the coldest morning since the spring for many locations as lows were in the 20s and low 30s. This morning, it is not nearly as cold as it was yesterday morning, but it is still a bit chilly as temperatures (as of 4:45am) are in the 30s and 40s.

Today, the cloud cover will decrease as the day goes on, with mostly sunny to sunny skies expected during the afternoon and evening. A stray shower is possible, but most locations will be dry. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy today with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around today with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Another round of widespread gusty to strong winds is expected tomorrow, similar to what we dealt with on Saturday. Sustained winds in a lot of locations will range from 10 to 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph will be possible at times. The strongest wind will be along the Rocky Mountain Front, where gusts over 60 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for western Glacier County and western Pondera County from 12am Tuesday until 12am Wednesday as gusts up to 75 mph are possible.

It is also going to be partly cloudy tomorrow, with more cloud cover across western portions of north-central Montana and more sunshine across eastern portions of north-central Montana. Mild temperatures are expected again tomorrow as highs will be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

A weak front will pass through the state on Wednesday. A few showers are possible, but most locations will be dry. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be a bit cooler with highs back in the 60s and low 70s. There will also be a breeze around with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Beautiful weather is expected for the end of the week and this weekend as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry, and this weekend will be mostly sunny and dry. Highs on these four days will be near to a bit above average for this time of year as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There will also just be a little breeze around with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Have a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis