Happy Tuesday everyone! There were some scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around overnight as some moisture began to work its way back into the state. There will continue to be a few showers around throughout the morning, but a lot of locations will be dry. There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around late this afternoon through tomorrow, especially in locations east of I-15, as a wave of moisture passes through the state.

Here is today's forecast:

Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding possible later Tuesday and Tuesday night

A few of the thunderstorms that develop later on today may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter).

The bigger concern with the thunderstorms that develop later on today and tonight is heavy rainfall. 1-2+” per hour rainfall rates will be possible and this excessive rainfall could lead to flash flooding, especially in urban areas and over burn scars. A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for a lot of central Montana from 3pm today until 12am tonight. As a reminder, if there is flooding, do not drive through it, instead turn around and find another way around.

It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy today and tomorrow. There will be a wide range of temperatures today as highs are going to range from the low 70s in western Glacier County to the mid 90s in northeastern Montana, with most locations topping out in the 80s. The worst of the heat is now over with, but a HEAT ADVISORY remains in effect for a lot of northeastern Montana through 2am Wednesday and an EXTREME HEAT WARNING remains in effect for portions of south-central Montana until 12am Wednesday and for portions of northeastern Montana and all of southeastern Montana until 12am/2am Thursday as it will still be hot in that part of the state.

It is then going to be cooler, but still warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around this afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

The temperatures will warm back up for the end of the work week as highs on Thursday and Friday are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations. It is also going to be mostly sunny on these two days and there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around each afternoon/evening, especially in central Montana, as some more monsoonal moisture impacts the state.

This weekend will be another hot one, but not as hot as last weekend, as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. Saturday will be mostly sunny and there will be isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Sunday will feature lots of sunshine and dry conditions. There is also going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis