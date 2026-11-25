Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Happy Thanksgiving Eve! If you will be traveling today for the Thanksgiving holiday, you will have great weather to do so! Skies will be mostly cloudy and conditions will be mainly dry. Patchy fog is also possible this morning. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty today, with sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas today, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. It will also be warmer today than it has been over the past several days with highs in the mid to upper 30s and 40s.

A disturbance will move through our area on Thanksgiving. West of the Divide, areas of rain and snow are expected throughout the day, while snow is likely along the Divide and there will be some rain/snow along the Rocky Mountain Front. If you are traveling over the Divide, be prepared for winter driving conditions at times (slick roads and reduced visibility). East of the Divide/Rocky Mountain Front, a few rain and mountain snow showers are possible, but most locations will remain dry.

It will be windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and around Cut Bank Thanksgiving and Thanksgiving night, with sustained winds of 25 to 50 mph and gusts up to 75 mph possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for the northern Rocky Mountain Front from 9pm Wednesday until 8am Friday, and for the southern Rocky Mountain Front and the Cut Bank area from 9am Thursday until 8am Friday.

East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be gusty tomorrow and tomorrow night, with increasing wind from west to east throughout the day. Sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph are expected and gusts over 40 mph possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for portions of Judith Basin County and the Big Timber/Harlowton/Judith Gap area from tomorrow afternoon through Friday afternoon/evening. In most areas, the wind will be coming out of the west or southwest.

It will also be a mild Thanksgiving as highs will be in the 40s and low 50s in a lot of locations, although the wind will make it feel colder than that.

Widespread gusty to strong winds will continue on Black Friday, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts of 40-50+ mph are possible. Highs will be in the 40s and low 50s. In north-central Montana, it will be partly cloudy and mostly dry, just some isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains. Around Helena, it will be mostly cloudy, with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the higher terrain.

There will be areas of rain/snow around Friday night and areas of snow around on Saturday in central Montana (around Helena) and southern portions of north-central Montana (Cascade, Fergus, and Judith Basin Counties) as a storm system passes by our area to the south. The snow will taper off as Saturday goes on and the skies will clear out as well, with some sunshine expected later in the day. Elsewhere in north-central Montana, mostly dry conditions are expected Friday night and Saturday.

The wind will be weaker on Saturday as it will just be a little breezy, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph. Cooler temperatures will also return on Saturday as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Some more snow showers are possible on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. Skies will be mostly cloudy. It will then be partly cloudy and mostly dry on Tuesday. Chilly temperatures will continue early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. There will also be a little breeze around on Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis