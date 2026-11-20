GREAT FALLS — There’s some patchy dense fog and low clouds hanging over the plains Friday morning, though a light breeze and a bit of daytime warming should slowly clear that out as the day goes on. Meanwhile, areas near the Idaho border east of Monida Pass will see lingering light snow through the day, with the West Yellowstone area potentially picking up a few inches.

Later Friday afternoon and evening, a weather system moving down from Canada will spread light snow across most of the region, starting with a few scattered snow showers in central and southwest Montana. Most locations won't see much accumulation, though northwest-facing mountain slopes could get a few inches. Because temperatures have already dropped, this snow will stick to the roads much more easily than recent storms, so expect slick spots Friday night before things mostly wrap up by Saturday morning. A few lingering flurries in the mountains remain possible through Saturday afternoon.

Sunday looks quiet before next week's forecast gets a little fuzzy. A few storm systems off the West Coast could either track straight into the Pacific Northwest or dip farther south toward the Northern Rockies on Monday. Once we get past that early-week question mark, though, the odds are strongly leaning toward milder, warmer-than-average weather settling in just in time for Thanksgiving.

