Good Morning and Happy Thursday! An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather for at least the next week, which means you can expect mostly sunny to sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and very warm temperatures. Periods of haze/smoke and reduced air quality are also expected as we go through the next week.

Here is today's forecast:

Hazy/smoky, sunny, and warm on Thursday

Wildfire smoke has been increasing throughout the night and it is going to be hazy/smoky today, with the thickest haze and worst air quality expected in western, southwestern, and portions of central Montana. Expect reduced visibility and filtered sunshine today with the air quality in the “moderate” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories. If you are sensitive to increased particulate matter in the atmosphere, then limit your time outdoors today. In north-central Montana, a weak cold front will pass through later today, which will help clear out some of the smoke, especially along the Hi-Line.

Tomorrow, it will continue to be smoky/hazy around Helena and the Little Belts as well as in the Glacier area. Air quality in these locations may be unhealthy for sensitive groups at times and the visibility will be reduced. In north-central Montana, the haze/smoke will increase as the day goes on.

For this weekend and next week, there will continue to be areas of haze and some smoke around, with the worst conditions expected in western and southwestern Montana. That’s where the visibility will be significantly reduced and the air quality at times will be unhealthy for sensitive groups or unhealthy for everyone.

Outside of the haze/smoke, you can expect mostly sunny to sunny skies and mainly dry conditions today through Tuesday. On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-Line and in the mountains.

It is going to be very warm today through Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

It will be breezy today in a lot of locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and a few gusts up to 35 mph are possible. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for portions of eastern Montana from 11am until 7pm/8pm today and a LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 9am until 7pm today. Around and west of I-15, there will just be a little breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

Tomorrow through Monday, it will be a little breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis