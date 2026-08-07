Hot, dry, and hazy heading into the weekend

GREAT FALLS — Hot and dry conditions are set to stick around through the weekend as the high pressure system moves east and flattens out. Expect winds to pick up during the hottest part of the afternoon while humidity levels drop, raising fire danger through the weekend, especially southwest of Great Falls. Don't cause a spark!

By early next week, a flatter pattern sets in, bringing a small chance for light rain starting Monday as weak disturbances pass through.

Smoke from wildfires across the Pacific Northwest and Montana is sticking around, affecting air quality across the region. Southwest Montana will see the thickest smoke, while Central and North-Central Montana should avoid the worst of it. Degraded air quality could still trigger symptoms for sensitive groups. If you are sensitive to smoke, consider staying indoors or at least limiting time outside.

We're keeping an eye on a few weak disturbances that could bring brief chances for rain next week. As of now, forecast models still disagree on whether these systems will deliver meaningful moisture.