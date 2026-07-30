Hot, dry, and smoky

GREAT FALLS — A massive heat dome overhead will bring well-above-normal temperatures across the Northern Rockies through Saturday, with highs peaking between the mid-90s and near 110°F. While conditions will stay mostly dry, enough moisture is creeping into Southwest and Central Montana to trigger isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms through Friday. The primary risk from these storms will be sudden, gusty, and unpredictable winds. By Saturday night, a strong storm system sliding across Southern Canada will push a dry cold front through the area, bringing gusty winds to everyone on Sunday and noticeably cooler weather by Monday.

Weather models consistently point to Saturday as the single hottest day of the week, with unusually extreme temperatures even for the peak of summer. Although wildfire smoke can sometimes block sunlight and temper the heat, recent smoke has had minimal impact, giving high confidence in severe heat, especially across the Central and North Central Montana plains. Because of the high daytime temperatures and very little relief overnight, an Extreme Heat Watch has been issued from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Additionally, unusually strong winds high in the atmosphere will cross the Rocky Mountain Front from Saturday night through Sunday morning, peaking overnight between midnight and 8:00 AM. As these winds rush down the mountain slopes toward Cut Bank, dangerous surface gusts are expected. A High Wind Watch is in effect for Glacier County and parts of western Toole and central Pondera Counties. Anyone traveling, camping, or hiking along the front should prepare for difficult driving conditions, blowing trees in the backcountry, and the rapid spread of any potential wildfires.