Hot through the end of the week

GREAT FALLS — High pressure will keep the heat cranking across Southwest and North Central Montana right through Saturday. Relief is coming by Sunday, though, as a strong Pacific trough breaks down the ridge, bringing gusty winds and a dry cold front that drops temperatures slightly below normal by Monday. Monsoonal moisture creeping in around the ridge gives us daily chances for isolated showers and thunderstorms, but overall, most of the region will stay high and dry over the coming week.

Confidence is building for a high-wind event along the Rocky Mountain Front starting Saturday night and lasting through Sunday. A combination of mountain wave activity overnight and deep atmospheric mixing during the day on Sunday will create strong, potentially severe winds producing powerful gusts across the area.