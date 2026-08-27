Increasing clouds with some scattered PM showers/storms on Thursday

Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 27, 2026.

There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around today, mainly during the afternoon and evening. A few of the storms that develop may be severe with strong outflow winds (58+ mph). Severe or not, all storms will be capable of producing gusty to strong winds, frequent lightning, brief heavy rainfall, and small hail, so make sure you keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors at all.

It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy today, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. It is also going to be very warm to hot again today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy in north-central Montana with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Around Helena, it is going to be mostly cloudy to overcast tomorrow and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening. There will also be some haze around tomorrow, especially during the morning.

It will be a touch cooler tomorrow than it will be today, but it is still going to be very warm as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Cooler and wetter weather is expected this weekend as a cut-off low passes through our area. On Saturday, it is going to be partly cloudy and there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. The scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue through Saturday night. On Sunday, it is going to be mostly to partly cloudy and there will be scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially during the morning. If you will be outdoors at all this weekend, make sure you keep an eye to the sky and have a rain jacket handy.

The temperatures will cool down a lot this weekend. Highs will drop down into the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. On Saturday, there is going to be a little breeze around in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy/gusty on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, just a little breeze, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

On Tuesday, it is going to be partly cloudy and there are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, generally in central Montana, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warm on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis