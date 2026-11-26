Good Morning and Happy Thanksgiving! Today is Thursday, November 26, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

A disturbance will move through our area today. Along and west of the Divide, there will be areas of rain and snow around throughout the day. Rain/snow is also expected along the Rocky Mountain Front. If you will be traveling over the Divide today, be prepared for winter driving conditions at times, including slick roads and reduced visibility. East of the Divide and Rocky Mountain Front, a few rain and mountain snow showers are possible, but most locations will remain dry.

It will be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and around Cut Bank today and tonight, with sustained winds of 25 to 50 mph and gusts of 65 to 85 mph possible. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for this area until 8am Friday.

East of the Rocky Mountain Front, winds will increase from west to east throughout the day today, with widespread gusty to strong winds expected later today and tonight. Sustained winds will be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for portions of Judith Basin County and the Big Timber/Harlowton/Judith Gap area from this afternoon through Friday afternoon/evening as gusts up to 65 mph will be possible in these locations. In most areas, winds will be out of the west or southwest.

It will also be mild today, with highs in the 40s and low to mid 50s in most locations, although the wind will make it feel colder.

Widespread gusty to strong winds will continue on Black Friday. Sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph are expected, with gusts of 40 to 50+ mph possible. Highs will once again be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. In north-central Montana, skies will be partly to mostly sunny and it will be mostly dry. Around Helena, it will be mostly cloudy and there will be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening.

Rain and snow is likely around the Helena area Friday night, while north-central Montana will remain mostly dry. On Saturday, there will be some snow around during the morning around the Helena area, but the snow will taper off as the morning goes on, with just a few lingering snow showers around during the afternoon and evening. In north-central Montana, there will be a few snow showers around on Saturday, but most locations will remain dry. Skies will be partly cloudy, with the cloud cover diminishing some as the day goes on.

Breezy conditions will continue on Saturday in areas east of I-15, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. Cooler temperatures will also return, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy, mostly dry, and chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Scattered snow showers are possible on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. Skies will be mostly cloudy. It will also be cold on Monday, with highs in the 30s in most locations. There will be a little breeze around as well, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, it will be partly cloudy and there will be some isolated snow and rain showers around. It will also be chilly on these two days, with highs in the 30s and low 40s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Have a tremendous Thanksgiving!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis