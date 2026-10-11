KRTV Great Falls Area Weather: Cold air will bring more areas of snow on Sunday

GREAT FALLS — The first of two cold fronts began its push over the northern Rockies late Friday and Saturday, and it ushered in the first round of rain, isolated thunderstorms and snow. We had record-breaking 80s in much of Montana and Wyoming on Friday, but many highs on Saturday occurred early, and temperatures continue to fall this evening. More snow is coming!

A second surge of cold air will push over Montana and Wyoming late tonight and Sunday, and that will cause more areas to get snow instead of rain. Most of western and central Montana will be under Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings from late Saturday through Monday. The highest peaks will receive up to two feet of snow, with lower elevations receiving less.

Cities like Great Falls and Butte are under Winter Storm Warnings, and over 6" of snow is possible there. Other cities like Helena, Bozeman and Dillon are under Winter Weather Advisories, and snow totals will there will generally be 2-5". The further east you live, the more likely you are to get rain rather than snow. Billings will have a mix of rain and snow, but snow accumulations will be lower.

This surge of additional precipitation will be thanks to the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel late Sunday and much of Monday. The wet, snowy weather will taper off from west to east across Montana and Wyoming through the day Monday and early Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will bring more sun and a gradual warming of highs, but we'll likely stay cooler than average most of next week.