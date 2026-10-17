KRTV Great Falls Area Weather: Partly cloudy, cooler & more seasonable on Sunday

GREAT FALLS — A cold front has been pushing over Montana and Wyoming on Saturday, but most areas were warmer than average ahead of that cold frontal passage. Most areas also had plenty of strong wind gusts, but that wind will subside overnight. With the continued breezes and more clouds in the sky, lows will be a little warmer than average for mid-October by early Sunday morning.

As the cold front pushes past our region, we can expect clouds Sunday morning, but we'll also have clearing from west to east through the course of the day. After a warmer than average Saturday, highs on Sunday will cool noticeably down to more seasonable levels. The clearing of our sky will lead to a colder Monday morning, but we'll also have warming highs by Monday afternoon.

A trough of low pressure diving southward toward the Great Basin early next week will also push clouds northward toward the northern Rockies next Tuesday and Wednesday. Light showers are possible, but not likely, and we'll stay milder than average. That trough will bring a better chance for rain and mountain snow showers late Thursday, Friday and early Saturday morning before clearing.