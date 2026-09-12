KRTV Great Falls Area Weather: Showers possible Sunday, much windier on Monday

GREAT FALLS — The vigorous cold front which moved over Montana and Wyoming much of the day Friday took its own sweet time leaving, but we did have quieter weather on Saturday with a small ridge of high pressure over the northern Rockies. We'll have a mix of clear sky and high clouds tonight with lows from the mid 30s to the upper 40s Sunday morning.

Our next storm will be pushing into western Montana the first half of Sunday. We'll have better chances for rain showers, thunderstorms, and high elevation snow in the northern half of the state, but as the cold front pushes eastward, the eastern half of Montana will also have chances for rain and thunderstorms late Sunday through Monday afternoon.

Highs for most areas will be fairly seasonable on Sunday, but much stronger wind will be driving through the state Sunday and Monday as the cold front and trough make their way eastward. Southwest Montana will have a Red Flag Warning most of Sunday, and High Wind Watches and Lake Wind Advisories will be in effect Sunday and next Monday.

We will have quieter and brighter weather on Tuesday, and although the wind will still be gusty, it will weaken through the day. Highs will be well below average on Monday with the cold frontal passage, but we'll start to rise again on Tuesday. We'll have another warming trend Wednesday and Thursday, with areas of rain in the south late next week.