Mainly sunny and cool Thursday; Gusty winds in some areas

Good Morning! Today is Thursday, October 15, 2026.

It is going to be a cool day today, and in some areas it will be a lot cooler today than it was yesterday, as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty winds are also expected today across eastern portions of north-central Montana, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 6pm Thursday. Across western portions of north-central Montana and around the Helena area, there will be little to no wind today.

There will be some cloud cover and patchy fog around early this morning, but the fog will quickly burn off and the cloud cover will quickly diminish, with lots of sunshine expected from late this morning through this evening.

Much warmer temperatures are expected tomorrow as highs will be in the 60s and low 70s. It is also going to be breezy in a lot of areas tomorrow as sustained winds will be between 10 and 25 mph, with even stronger wind along the Rocky Mountain Front. Skies will be mostly sunny to sunny and conditions will remain dry.

Widespread gusty to strong winds are expected across a lot of north-central Montana on Saturday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and around the Cut Bank area, sustained winds of 25 to 50 mph are expected, with gusts up to 75 mph possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for this area from 9am Saturday until 12am Sunday. Across the plains, sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph are forecast, with gusts exceeding 40 mph possible.

It will also be mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Partly cloudy skies and dry conditions are also expected.

Pleasant and cooler weather is expected Sunday and Monday, with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry, while Monday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. Light winds are expected both days.

Some isolated rain and mountain snow showers are possible on Tuesday as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be mostly cloudy and cooler on Tuesday as highs will be in the 50s in most locations.

On Wednesday, it is going to be mostly sunny, mostly dry, and cool, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis