Mild with gusty to strong winds Friday and this weekend

Good Morning! Today is Friday, November 6, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Wind, wind, and more wind. Plenty of wind is in the forecast as we go through the next week, but at least it will be mild! It is going to be very windy today and tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the Hi-Line between the Rocky Mountain Front and I-15 as gusts up to 70 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for this area from 4pm today until 9am tomorrow. Travel will be difficult for high-profile vehicles.

Elsewhere, widespread gusty to strong winds are expected today and tonight, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. The strongest and most widespread wind will occur later this afternoon through the overnight. The wind will be coming out of the west or southwest in most locations.

Skies will be partly cloudy today, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. A stray shower is possible, but most, if not all, locations will remain dry. It is also going to be mild today with highs in the 50s and upper 40s.

It is going to be mild this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. These mild temperatures will be accompanied by plenty of wind though, especially on Sunday. Tomorrow will be a breezy day, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is then going to be very windy on Sunday along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Hi-Line from the Front to I-15 as gusts of 60-85 mph are expected. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will also be windy on Sunday as gusts of 40-55 mph are possible. The wind will be weaker in the Helena valley, but it will still be a little breezy on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

It will be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow, with the cloud cover decreasing as the day goes on. A stray shower is possible tomorrow, but a majority of locations will remain dry. It is then going to be partly cloudy on Sunday, with a little rain/snow along the Divide.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, mainly dry, and cooler, with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There will also be little to no wind on Monday.

Another round of widespread gusty to strong winds is expected on Tuesday. Sustained winds will be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts up to or over 50 mph are possible. It will also be mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s.

Nice fall weather is expected on Wednesday and Thursday as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. It will be partly cloudy, mainly dry, and mild on these two days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around on these two days, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis