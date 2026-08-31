Monday, fun day. Wednesday, wind day. The weekend? Just not sure yet.

GREAT FALLS — A cool and quiet start to the week across North Central Montana will give way to increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms by midweek. Expect seasonable temperatures Monday before a more unsettled and breezy pattern develops later in the week.

MONDAY

Dry weather returns across North Central Montana as weak high pressure moves overhead. Skies will be mostly sunny with light winds and seasonable temperatures. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s around Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, and Havre, making for one of the more pleasant days of the week.

TUESDAY

Most of North Central Montana remains warm and dry as moisture initially stays focused farther south. Sunshine will dominate for much of the day with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid 80s. While an isolated shower cannot be ruled out near the mountains late in the day, the majority of the region should stay dry.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered showers and thunderstorms become possible across much of the region, especially during the afternoon and evening. Breezy conditions also develop, though the strongest winds are expected farther south and west. Temperatures remain near seasonal averages.

THURSDAY

Additional disturbances moving through southwest flow aloft keep shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast. Periods of gusty winds are possible, particularly through mountain gaps and along the Rocky Mountain Front. Some locations may see locally heavy rainfall under stronger storms, while others receive little precipitation.

FRIDAY

A somewhat unsettled pattern lingers with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures remain close to normal, generally ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s across lower elevations.

NEXT WEEKEND

Forecast confidence decreases heading into next weekend. The evolution of a developing Pacific Northwest storm system will determine whether North Central Montana trends warmer and drier or remains cooler with periodic shower chances. For now, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with the possibility of occasional showers while the forecast becomes better defined.