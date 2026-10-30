Good Morning! Today is Friday, October 30, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Mostly cloudy and chilly with areas of morning fog Friday

There are areas of freezing fog around again this morning, so give yourself some extra time for the morning commute, as visibility will be reduced to less than a quarter mile in some areas and roads may be slick. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until noon today for portions of north-central Montana.

Outside of the fog, skies will be mostly cloudy today. Most locations will remain dry, but there will be some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the evening and in locations around and to the west of I-15. It is also going to be chilly again today with highs in the mid to upper 30s an d low to mid 40s. There will also be a little breeze around today across the eastern half of the Hi-Line, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow (Halloween) will be partly to mostly cloudy, with some areas of morning fog. There will be a few rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in central Montana and northeastern Montana. Many locations will continue to remain dry. Warmer temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Daylight Saving Time ends tomorrow night, so remember to “fall back” one hour before heading to bed. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

On Sunday, lower elevation rain showers and mountain snow are likely around Helena, especially during the afternoon and evening, and there will be scattered PM rain showers around in north-central Montana as a storm system begins to impact the state. There will then be areas of rain and mountain snow around Sunday night as that storm system passes through the state. Snow may also mix in with the rain in some of the lower elevations. On Monday, there will be some rain and snow around during the morning to the east of I-15, but the precipitation will gradually move out of our region as the day goes on. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast Sunday and partly cloudy on Monday.

It will remain cool Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s and low 50s. It will also be a little breezy on Monday, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Election Day on Tuesday will be partly cloudy, dry, and mild, with highs in the 50s and upper 40s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be mainly sunny and dry, and Thursday will be partly cloudy and dry as high pressure will be in control of our weather. It will also feel pretty nice outside on these two days as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis