Mostly sunny and mild with areas of morning fog

Good Morning! Today is Monday, September 21, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

The weekend started off cloudy, cool, and wet (in some areas), but it ended with beautiful weather. On Sunday, many locations enjoyed lots of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. For the upcoming work week, an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather, so a good amount of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and above average temperatures are forecasted. An upper-level trough will bring cooler and cloudier conditions to the area later Friday into the weekend.

There are areas of fog around this morning, especially in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, and some of this fog is locally dense, so give yourself some extra time for the morning commute. The fog will gradually burn off as the morning goes on. Outside of the fog, you can expect lots of sunshine today. In northeastern Montana, fog and low-level stratus clouds will linger around through the afternoon, so it will be partly to mostly cloudy today. Mild temperatures are expected today as highs will be in the 70s and low 80s. Along the eastern half of the Hi-Line and the northern part of the Rocky Mountain Front, there will be a little breeze around today with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

There are going to be some areas of fog around again tomorrow morning, especially across eastern portions of north-central Montana. Outside of the fog, skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with the cloud cover increasing during the afternoon and evening. Most locations will remain dry tomorrow, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the evening in central Montana. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s, so it will be a warm day. Winds will be on the lighter side in most locations.

Tomorrow is also the First Day of Fall. Fall officially begins at 6:05pm MDT.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in the mountains and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana. Thursday will also be mostly sunny and dry. Both days will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There will also be a little breeze around with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

On Friday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around later in the day as a cold front approaches our area. Breezy conditions will develop during the afternoon and evening with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Friday will be the final warm day of the month with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Much cooler temperatures return for the weekend as highs will be back in the 60s and upper 50s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this weekend and most locations will be dry, but some isolated showers are possible. There will also be a bit of a breeze around on Saturday with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Have a magnificent Monday and a wonderful week!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis