Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, August 25, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Mostly sunny and warm with cleaner air on Tuesday!

It is going to be a beautiful day today, so make sure you spend as much time outdoors as you can! In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly sunny to sunny and dry today and there is just going to be a little haze around. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and hazy today, so the visibility will be reduced some and there will be minor impacts to the air quality. There will also be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area during the day today.

High temperatures today will reach the low to mid 80s in most locations, making for a warm and pleasant day. A light breeze of 5 to 20 mph is expected in some areas.

Tomorrow, around Helena, the cloud cover will increase as the day goes on and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly sunny tomorrow and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. There will also be some haze around tomorrow, but only minor impacts to the air quality are expected.

On Thursday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana.

It is going to be hot tomorrow and Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Friday looks pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure will be in control. Highs will be in the 80s and low 90s and it will be breezy (10-20 mph) in some areas.

A cooler air mass arrives for the weekend. Highs will drop down into the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this weekend, especially Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, as a disturbance passes through the state. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny this weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis