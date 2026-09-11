Much Cooler on Friday with Morning Rain

Good Morning! Today is Friday, September 11, 2026.

Rain is likely this morning as a disturbance works its way through our region, so give yourself some extra time for the morning commute and take the rain jacket with you as you head out the door. This rain will shift eastward as the morning goes on. This afternoon and evening, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers around. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible during the day today, and it will be cold enough for some snow in the mountains this morning. Rainfall amounts up to a half inch are possible, with most areas receiving anywhere from a few hundredths of an inch up to a quarter inch.

Much cooler temperatures are expected today as highs are only going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. The wind will also be weaker today as sustained wind speeds in most areas will range from 5 to 20 mph, with the strongest wind expected along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy to overcast in north-central Montana with a few light rain showers around. Around Helena, it is going to be mostly to partly cloudy and mostly dry tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There will also be little to no wind around tomorrow.

On Sunday, there are going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as the next storm system begins to impact the state. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue Sunday night. It is then going to be partly cloudy on Monday and there will still be a few showers around, generally east of I-15 and generally during the morning, as this storm system departs our area.

Cool conditions will continue on Sunday and Monday, with highs mainly in the 50s and low to mid 60s. Gusty winds are also expected in some areas on Sunday and in most areas on Monday with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph will be possible.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and cool, but comfortable temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It will be mostly dry on Tuesday, but there will be a few showers around on Wednesday as a disturbance passes through the state.

Thursday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Have a fabulous Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis