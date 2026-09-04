Good Morning! Today is Friday, September 4, 2026. Here is today's forecast:

Nice weather on Friday; Cooler and wetter conditions ahead

It is going to be partly to mostly sunny today, with more clouds around and west of I-15 and more sunshine east of I-15. There will be some scattered showers along the Divide today and there will be some isolated showers around the Helena area and in western portions of north-central Montana late this afternoon and this evening, but most locations will remain dry today.

There will then be some showers around tonight and tomorrow, generally in locations around and west of I-15. The steadiest precipitation tonight and tomorrow will be along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cut Bank area. East of I-15, it will be mostly dry tonight and tomorrow. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tonight around and west of I-15 and it will be mostly clear tonight east of I-15. Tomorrow, it is going to be mostly cloudy along the Rocky Mountain Front, partly cloudy between the Front and I-15, and mostly sunny east of I-15.

Temperatures will vary considerably across the state today and tomorrow, with afternoon highs ranging from the low to mid 60s along the Rocky Mountain Front to the low to mid 90s in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins approaching our area. A few of the storms that develop on Sunday in locations east of I-15 may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter).

Showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Labor Day (Monday) as this storm system moves through the state. On Tuesday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a few lingering showers around during the morning, generally in locations east of I-15 and along the Hi-Line, as this storm system departs our area.

Cooler temperatures are expected from Sunday through Tuesday, with highs mainly in the 60s and low to mid 70s (low to mid 80s in northeastern Montana on Sunday). Monday will be the coolest day of the period. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is then going to be gusty on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Beautiful weather will return for Thursday and Friday as high pressure will be in control of our weather. On these two days, it is going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry. The temperatures will also warm back up over these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Wednesday and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Thursday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Have a fantastic Friday and a fun Labor Day weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis