Good Morning! Today is Friday, November 27, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Partly cloudy, mild, and gusty for Black Friday

It was a mild and gusty Thanksgiving across north-central Montana. Highs were in the 40s and low to mid 50s and several locations recorded gusts over 40 mph. The strongest wind was along the Rocky Mountain Front and around Cut Bank, where gusts over 60 mph were recorded.

Widespread gusty winds will continue today, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for portions of Judith Basin County and the Big Timber/Harlowton/Judith Gap area through this afternoon/evening as gusts up to 65 mph are possible. In the Helena Valley, there will just be a little breeze around today. The wind will be coming out of the west or southwest in most spots and will diminish this evening/tonight.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny across north-central Montana today, with more sunshine further east. It will also be mainly dry. Around Helena, skies will be mostly cloudy today and there will be a few rain and snow showers around, generally in the mountains and especially during the evening. Highs today will be in the 40s and low 50s, so it will be another mild day.

A disturbance will clip our area tonight, bringing snow and rain to a lot of southwestern and south-central Montana. Around Helena, there will be scattered areas of rain and snow around tonight, especially to the south of Helena. In north-central Montana, it will be mostly dry tonight. Around the Helena area, little to no snow accumulation is expected in the lower elevations, although up to 2” of snow is possible along I-15 south of Helena. In the mountains, up to 5” of snow is possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of southwestern and south-central Montana from this evening through midday tomorrow. 1-5” of snow is possible in the lower elevations, while 3-12” of snow is possible in the mountains. If your travels take you into southwestern or south-central Montana tonight or tomorrow, or if your travels take you along I-15 between Helena and Butte, then use caution when driving and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go as roads may be slick.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy, with the cloud cover diminishing as the day goes on. Most locations will remain dry, but there will be a few isolated snow and rain showers around. Across western portions of north-central Montana and around Helena, there will just be a little breeze around tomorrow. Across eastern portions of north-central Montana, breezy conditions will continue tomorrow, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It will also be a little cooler tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with increasing clouds throughout the day. A few isolated rain and snow showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening, but most locations will remain dry. It will also be chilly on Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s and there will be little to no wind.

There will be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday as a disturbance works its way through our area. Skies will be mostly cloudy and it will be chilly with highs in the 30s and low 40s. There will also be a little breeze around, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Tuesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy and there will be a few isolated rain and snow showers around as a couple weak disturbances impact our area. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry. It will be cool Tuesday through Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It will also be breezy in some areas on these three days, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph.

Have a great Black Friday and weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis