Partly cloudy, mild, and windy Tuesday with a few showers

Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

There will be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around today, generally during the morning and generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance continues to work its way through our area. Precipitation amounts will remain light in areas that receive moisture. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today around and west of I-15 and partly to mostly sunny today east of I-15.

Another round of gusty to strong winds is expected today, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph will be possible across the plains, while gusts up to 60 mph will be possible along the Rocky Mountain Front. It will also be mild today with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Warmer temperatures return tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and 60s. It will remain breezy in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy around Helena and along the Rocky Mountain Front and partly to mostly sunny across the plains of north-central Montana.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and mainly dry as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. It will also be mild on these two days as highs will be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry in north-central Montana. Around Helena, it will be partly to mostly cloudy on Saturday and there will be a few rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance impacts our region. There will be a breeze around in some areas on Saturday, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. It will also be a little cooler on Saturday as highs will be in the 50s and low 60s.

On Sunday, it will be partly cloudy, mostly dry, and mild, with highs in the 50s and low 60s. There will also be a breeze around on Sunday in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph.

Some scattered rain and mountain snow/rain showers are possible on Monday as the next storm system impacts the state. It will also be mostly cloudy and cool on Monday as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis