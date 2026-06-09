Good Morning and Happy Tuesday! We are waking up to a lot of cloud cover and mild temperatures this morning as temperatures are currently (as of 6am) in the 50s in a lot of locations. Highs today are going to be in the 60s and 70s, with the warmest temperatures out across the plains east of I-15 and the coolest temperatures in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with some scattered showers/storms on Tuesday

It is going to be partly to mostly cloudy today and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible, with stronger wind along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Tonight, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to be gusty and cool tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph and lows are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s.

Tomorrow will be a windy day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts are going to be between 40 and 60 mph, with the strongest wind in central Montana. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for portions of central Montana from 9am Wednesday until 3am Thursday as gusts up to 60 mph are possible. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 2pm Tuesday until 6pm Wednesday.

There are also going to be scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, and tomorrow night as a disturbance passes through our area. The cloud cover will also increase as we go through tomorrow morning, with mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected tomorrow afternoon/evening and night.

It is going to be cold enough for some snow in the mountains the next few days. Snow levels will get as low as 6000-7000 feet, and light snow accumulations of a coating to a couple inches are possible.

The temperatures will warm back on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. In north-central Montana, it is going to be partly cloudy on Thursday and there are going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around east of I-15. Around Helena, it is going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry on Thursday. There is also going to be a good breeze around again on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Another storm system will bring scattered showers and some thunderstorms to our area later Friday into Saturday. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny, while Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The temperatures will also cool down some between these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Friday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday. There will also be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Sunday will be the nicer day of the weekend as it will be partly cloudy and a lot of locations will be dry, although there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to feel nice outside on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s.

There are then going to be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Monday as another disturbance impacts the state.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis