Good Morning! Today is Thursday, October 29, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy and chilly with areas of dense freezing fog on Thursday

There are areas of dense freezing fog around this morning, especially in north-central Montana so give yourself some extra time for the morning commute as visibility will be below a quarter mile and roads will be slick in some areas. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 12pm today for portions of north-central Montana. Many of you will also be waking up to frost on your vehicles, so give yourself a few extra minutes to take care of that.

The fog will gradually burn off as we go through the morning. In north-central Montana, it will be partly to mostly cloudy today, while in central Montana, including around Helena, it will be partly to mostly sunny today. A few isolated snow/rain showers are possible, but most locations will remain dry. It will be chilly today in north-central Montana as highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. Around Helena, it will be cool today, with highs in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with some areas of fog around during the morning. There will be a few scattered rain and snow showers around the Helena area tomorrow, while mostly dry conditions are expected in north-central Montana. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow across eastern portions of north-central Montana, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. Highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s, warmest around Helena.

Nice weather is expected on Halloween, with partly cloudy skies, little to no wind, and cool but pleasant temperatures as highs will be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Most locations will be dry on Halloween, but there will be isolated rain and mountain snow showers around as a storm system approaches the state.

Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night, so remember to “fall back” one hour before heading to bed. It’s also a good time to change the batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

On Sunday, rain and mountain snow will develop as the day goes on as a storm system begins to move through the state. Widespread rain and snow is then expected Sunday night and Monday morning, with the precipitation gradually moving out of our region as we go through Monday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast Sunday and partly cloudy to mostly sunny on Monday.

It will remain cool Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s and low 50s. It will also be a little breezy on Monday, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Election Day next Tuesday currently looks partly cloudy and dry. It will also feel pretty nice outside, with highs in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s and just a little breeze around.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis