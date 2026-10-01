Good Morning and welcome to October! Today is Thursday, October 1, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy and cool Thursday

September was a beneficial month for precipitation across parts of Montana, with several locations receiving near to above average moisture. Cut Bank stood out with an impressive 3.76” of rain, which is more than 2.5” above average for the month. Among the major climate sites in north-central Montana, most have near to above average precipitation for 2026 so far, with the exceptions of Cut Bank and Havre.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected again today, with a few areas of morning fog. While an isolated shower can't be ruled out, most locations will remain dry. Today will be the coolest day of the next week, with highs reaching the upper 50s and 60s. Winds will remain light, generally between 0 and 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures return tomorrow, with highs climbing into the 70s. Breezy conditions will also develop across many areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph possible. The strongest winds are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and across southern portions of north-central Montana. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

The first weekend of October is shaping up to be a beautiful one as an upper-level ridge takes control of our weather pattern. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. Sunday will feature abundant sunshine and mild temperatures, with highs in the 70s in most locations. Dry conditions and light winds are also expected throughout the weekend.

Mostly sunny, warm, and dry weather will continue on Monday and Tuesday as the ridge remains in place. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, with the warmest temperatures expected on Monday. Breezy conditions will return as well, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, strongest on Monday.

On Wednesday, it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and mild, with highs in the 70s. There will also be little to no wind.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis