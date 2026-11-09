Good Morning! Today is Monday, November 9, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy and cooler with less wind Monday

It was a windy and warm Sunday across north-central Montana. Gusts were over 40 mph in a lot of locations, with gusts approaching 80 mph at times along the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs yesterday were in the 60s in a lot of locations, and a few spots, including Havre and Helena, set a new record high temperature for November 8th.

Today will be cooler and we will get a much needed break from the wind. Highs will be in the 50s in most locations and sustained wind speeds will be between 5 and 15 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy today, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry today, just a few isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains.

There will be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tonight, generally after midnight, and tomorrow morning as a disturbance passes through our area. Precipitation amounts will remain light in areas that receive this moisture. It will be mostly cloudy tonight and partly cloudy tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s and low 60s. Another round of gusty to strong winds is also expected tomorrow, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts up to 50 mph are possible across the plains, while gusts up to 60 mph are possible along the Rocky Mountain Front.

Warmer temperatures return on Wednesday as highs will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There will also continue to be a breeze around in some areas on Wednesday, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny.

Thursday and Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. It will also be breezy and mild on these two days as sustained winds will be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs will be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s.

Nice weather is expected this weekend as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. It will feel nice outside this weekend as highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. The wind won’t be awful this weekend, but it will be breezy in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. It is also going to be partly cloudy and mainly dry this weekend.

Have an awesome week!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis