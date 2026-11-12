Good Morning! Today is Thursday, November 12, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Partly to mostly cloudy and mild to end the week

Pleasant fall weather continues today and tomorrow as an upper-level ridge remains in control. Both days will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures, with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will also just be a little breeze around in most areas, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph. Some fog is also expected in northeastern Montana this morning and again tomorrow morning.

The nice fall weather continues this weekend, although the wind will pick up in some areas. Saturday will feature sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph, increasing to 10 to 25 mph in some areas on Sunday. It will be mostly sunny and mainly dry this weekend. Temperatures will also be a little cooler but still pleasant, with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and mostly dry, just a few isolated rain and mountain snow/rain showers around during the afternoon and evening in central Montana. Highs will be in the 50s in most spots.

Cooler temperatures and some moisture return Tuesday and Wednesday as an upper-level trough moves in. Highs will fall into the 40s and low 50s Tuesday, and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and there will be some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis