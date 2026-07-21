Partly to mostly cloudy and warm on Tuesday

Good Morning and Happy Tuesday! In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly to partly cloudy today, with the cloud cover decreasing some during the afternoon and evening. A few light showers/sprinkles are possible, but most locations will be dry. Around Helena, it is going to be partly cloudy today, with the cloud cover increasing some as the day goes on. It is also going to continue to be hazy today, but the haze won’t be as bad as it was yesterday and the air quality should be in the “good” or “moderate” category throughout the day.

There will be a bit of a breeze around today in Chouteau County, Fergus County, and Judith Basin County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph. It is also going to be warm today as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most spots.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and mostly dry in north-central Montana. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow (via increasing clouds) and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially to the south and east of Helena. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it will be today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There will also continue to be some haze around tomorrow.

On Thursday and Friday, it is going to be mostly sunny with the cloud cover increasing during the afternoon and evening. A lot of locations will be dry on these two days, but there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the PM hours, especially in central Montana. It is also going to be very hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s on Thursday and the 90s and low 100s on Friday. Gusty winds are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and this wind will elevate the fire danger.

This weekend will be sunny, dry, and hot as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s. There is also going to be a good breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. The wind will diminish some for Sunday, but it will still be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Due to the wind, the fire danger will be elevated this weekend, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis