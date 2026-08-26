Partly to mostly sunny and hot with a few PM showers/storms on Wednesday

Good Morning and Happy First Day of School to all Great Falls Public Schools and Helena Public Schools staff and students! Today is Wednesday, August 26, 2026.

In north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly sunny today and there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the late afternoon and evening. Around Helena, the cloud cover will increase as the day goes on and there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the late afternoon and evening.

There will be some haze around again today, which will reduce the visibility some and will have minor impacts to the air quality. It is also going to be hot today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations.

Tomorrow, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. There are also going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon and evening, so make sure you keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors at all!

It is going to be hot again tomorrow as highs are once again going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy in some areas tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Friday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a few showers and storms around in central Montana during the afternoon and evening, especially in Fergus County, Judith Basin County, and Meagher County. Highs on Friday will be in the 80s and low 90s and it will be a bit breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

A cooler air mass arrives for the weekend. Highs will drop down into the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. It is also going to be a bit breezy this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this weekend, generally from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, as a disturbance passes through the state. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny this weekend.

Early next week will feature pleasant weather. On Monday and Tuesday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s and there is just going to be a little breeze around.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis