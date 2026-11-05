Good Morning! Today is Thursday, November 5, 2026. Here is today's forecast:

Partly to mostly sunny and mild Thursday; Breezy in some areas

The wind will begin to pick up today as a disturbance approaches our area. Gusty conditions are expected along the Rocky Mountain Front, where gusts over 40 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. It will be partly to mostly sunny today, with the cloud cover increasing from west to east as the day goes on. There will also be patchy fog around this morning and a few rain and snow showers around in the mountains this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s and 50s.

It will be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and the western half of the Hi-Line on Friday. Gusts up to 80 mph are possible along the immediate eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountain Front, while gusts up to 70 mph are possible along the western part of the Hi-Line. A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for all of Glacier County, western Toole County, and western/central Pondera county from 12pm Friday until 9am Saturday.

Elsewhere, widespread gusty to strong winds are expected tomorrow, with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. The wind will weaken the further east you go. In the valleys and in northeastern Montana, there will just be a little breeze around tomorrow. It will also be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. Highs will once again be in the upper 40s and 50s.

The wind will continue to blow this weekend. Saturday will be a breezy day with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Widespread gusty to strong winds are then expected on Sunday. Gusts over 60 mph will be possible along the Rocky Mountain Front, while gusts over 40 mph will be possible out across the plains.

Outside of the wind, pleasant fall weather is expected for the first full weekend of November. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a few isolated rain showers around during the morning. Sunday will then be partly cloudy and mainly dry, just a little rain/snow along the Divide. It will also be mild this weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Nice weather will continue into early next week as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry, while Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny and dry. Highs will be in the 50s and upper 40s on Monday and little to no wind is expected. It will then be mild and breezy Tuesday and Wednesday as highs will be in the 50s and low to mid 60s, and sustained winds will be between 10 and 25 mph.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis