Partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Tuesday

Good Morning! Today is Tuesday, September 1, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Monday was a beautiful day with abundant sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures. Today will be warmer than yesterday was and will be the warmest day of the week for a lot of locations as highs are going to be in the 80s. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry today, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around the Helena area this evening. There is also going to be a little breeze around in some areas today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon and evening as a disturbance passes through our area. A few of the storms that develop later on tomorrow may be severe with strong outflow winds being the main hazard, so keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow.

On Thursday, a few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible, especially during the morning and especially in the mountains. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Thursday.

The temperatures will cool back down some over the next couple of days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 60s, 70s, and low 80s. There is also going to be a good breeze around in a lot of areas tomorrow afternoon/evening and on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and a few gusts up to or over 40 mph are possible. The stronger wind is expected tomorrow.

Friday and Saturday will feature beautiful weather with mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also only going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around on these two days.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, especially from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. Skies on these two days will be partly cloudy. The temperatures will cool down some between Sunday and Monday as highs on Sunday are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s and highs on Monday are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis