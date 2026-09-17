Good Morning! Today is Thursday, September 17, 2026. Here is today's forecast:

Partly to mostly sunny and warmer Thursday and Friday

It is very smoky in Helena this morning, and as of 4:30am, the air quality is unhealthy for everyone. The smoke is coming from the Bear Gulch prescribed burn, located southwest of Helena along Grizzly Gulch. The burn is designed to reduce fuel loading across 550 acres of federal and private lands. It will continue to remain smoky during the day today in Helena, with reduced air quality, so try and limit your time outdoors if you can.

In north-central Montana, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mainly dry today. Around Helena, it is going to be partly cloudy today and there will be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening. Warmer temperatures will return today, with highs reaching the 70s. It will also be a bit breezy (10-20 mph) today across the eastern half of north-central Montana.

Nice weather is expected again tomorrow in north-central Montana with partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening in southern portions of north-central Montana. Around Helena, expect increasing clouds tomorrow with some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. It will remain mild tomorrow with highs in the 70s in most locations.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue tomorrow night as an upper-level low approaches our area. Showers are likely on Saturday, with the steadiest rain expected in central Montana, including around Helena and Lewistown, as this upper-level low begins to move through our region. On Sunday, there will continue to be scattered showers in eastern Montana, while mostly dry conditions return to central and western Montana as the upper-level low departs our area. Skies will be mostly cloudy to overcast on Saturday and partly to mostly sunny on Sunday.

Rainfall amounts with this system will be highest across southern and eastern Montana. That’s where some areas may receive over 1” of rain. Around the Helena area, in northeastern Montana, and in southern portions of north-central Montana, .25” to 1+” of rain is expected. Throughout the rest of north-central Montana, less than .5” of rain is expected, with the lowest rainfall amounts in Glacier County and parts of the Golden Triangle.

Saturday will be a cooler day as highs are only going to be in the 60s. The temperatures will then begin to warm back up on Sunday with many locations getting back into the 70s, although it will remain cool in northeastern Montana with highs only reaching the 60s. There will also be little to no wind around this weekend.

Beautiful weather is expected for the beginning of next week as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. From Monday through Wednesday, it is going to be mostly sunny, mainly dry, and warm with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis