Partly to mostly sunny and warmer Wednesday

Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Patchy areas of fog are possible this morning, and some of this fog may be locally dense, especially in the valleys of southwestern Montana. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for the Canyon Ferry area, the Missouri Headwaters, and the Gallatin Valley until 12pm today. Outside of the fog, skies will be partly to mostly sunny today and it will continue to remain dry.

It will be warmer today than it has been the past few days, with highs in the 50s and low 60s, warmest along the Hi-Line. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, breezy conditions are expected today, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. Elsewhere, there will be a little breeze around today, with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful day with abundant sunshine, dry conditions, and cool temperatures as highs will be in the 50s. Around Helena and across western portions of north-central Montana, there will be little to no wind tomorrow. Across eastern portions of north-central Montana, gusty winds are expected tomorrow with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Much warmer temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday, with highs climbing into the 60s and low to mid 70s. The warmest day is expected to be Saturday. Abundant sunshine is expected on Friday, while partly cloudy skies are expected on Saturday. It will continue to remain dry on these two days.

It will be gusty on Friday along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph. Elsewhere, it will be breezy in some areas on Friday with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph. On Saturday, it will be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front with sustained winds of 20 to 45 mph, and gusts up to 70 mph are possible. Out across the plains, widespread gusty to strong winds are expected on Saturday with sustained winds of 10 to 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Pleasant and cooler weather is expected Sunday and Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry, while Monday will be partly cloudy and mostly dry. There will also be little to no wind on these two days.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis