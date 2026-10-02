Good Morning! Today is Friday, October 2, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and warmer Friday

Warmer temperatures return today, with highs reaching the 70s in most locations. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with decreasing clouds this morning and early this afternoon followed by increasing clouds this evening. A few isolated showers are possible, but most areas will remain dry. Breezy conditions are also expected today, especially during the afternoon and evening, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph.

A few showers are possible tonight as a weak front moves through the region. Behind the front, slightly cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow, with highs in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny tomorrow, with increasing clouds throughout the day. It will also be a bit breezy across northeastern Montana, where sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph are expected, while little to no wind is anticipated elsewhere.

Sunday will be a gorgeous day with abundant sunshine, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs will be in the 70s. There will also be a bit of a breeze around along the Rocky Mountain Front and across eastern portions of north-central Montana, where sustained winds will range from 10 to 20 mph.

Very warm temperatures are expected early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Monday is forecast to be the warmest day, and a few locations could challenge record highs. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, and dry weather will continue. Monday will also be a gusty day, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. Breezy conditions will persist into Tuesday, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain warm and dry as an upper-level ridge continues to dominate the weather pattern. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s in most locations. Winds will be fairly light, with sustained speeds generally ranging from 5 to 20 mph. Overall, a beautiful stretch of fall weather is expected for the next week.

Have a fantastic Friday and an awesome weekend!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis