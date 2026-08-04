Good Morning and Happy Tuesday! It felt amazing outside yesterday as highs were only in the 60s and 70s! This morning, it is chilly out, so you will probably want to take a jacket with you as you head out the door. As of 6am, both Great Falls and Havre have set a new record low temperature for August 4th. Today will be warmer than yesterday was, but it is still going to feel pretty nice outside as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Lots of sunshine this morning will give way to partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon and evening. It will continue to be hazy today in western and southwestern Montana, including around Helena. In north-central and northeastern Montana, the cleaner air that arrived yesterday will stick around for today with just a bit of haze and good to moderate air quality in most locations.

Here is today's forecast:

Pleasant weather again on Tuesday!

The temperatures will warm up as we go through the rest of the work week. Tomorrow, highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. Highs are then going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Thursday and the 90s and upper 80s on Friday. This weekend will be another hot one as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s on Saturday and the mid to upper 80s and low 90s on Sunday.

From tomorrow through at least Sunday, you can expect mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Due to the lack of precipitation and the hot temperatures over the next week, the fire danger will continue to remain elevated, so please do your part to not start any new fires.

Tomorrow, the thickest haze will continue to be along and west of the Divide, with just some haze and good to moderate air quality for most east of the Divide. As we head into the end of the work week and this weekend, the flow aloft will begin to come out of the west instead of the northwest, which will allow smoke from fires burning in Washington and Oregon to begin to work its way east of the Divide again, so it will likely become smokier later on this week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis