Record heat possible on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — Upper-level ridging through Saturday will keep temperatures well above normal across the region. Highs will peak on Saturday, with daytime highs in the mid-90s to low 100s. An Extreme Heat Watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, not only due to the hot daytime temperatures but also the warmer-than-average overnight lows.

By Saturday night, an upper-level low sliding across Southern Canada will break the ridge down. An accompanying cold front will bring gusty winds to all areas on Sunday, followed by below-normal temperatures for Monday before warming back up again.

Strong winds aloft will sweep down over the Rocky Mountain Front and spread across the region Saturday evening through Sunday morning. A High Wind Watch will be in effect from Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening, with the strongest winds expected between midnight and 8 AM Sunday morning. Prepare accordingly if you plan to be along the front, as the strong wind gusts could make driving and hiking difficult. The winds could also rapidly spread any existing or new wildfires.

On that note, due to the strong winds, hot temperatures, and low humidity, a Fire Weather Watch will be in effect Saturday afternoon through Sunday evening.