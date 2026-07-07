Good Morning and Happy Tuesday! There have been scattered showers and thunderstorms around throughout the night as a disturbance has been working its way through our area. As we go through this morning, there will continue to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally along the Hi-Line and in northeastern Montana. There will then be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening, generally in locations east of I-15. Around Helena and in western portions of north-central Montana, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny today. In eastern portions of north-central Montana, it is going to be mostly cloudy to overcast today.

Here is today's forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday

A FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for portions of northeastern Montana until 2am Wednesday. Flash flooding due to excessive rainfall is possible in this part of the state. As a reminder, if there is flooding, make sure you turn around and don’t drown.

There may also be some severe thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening in portions of central and eastern Montana. If any severe thunderstorms develop, damaging winds (58+ mph), large hail (1+” in diameter), and/or heavy rainfall, which could lead to flash flooding, will be the main hazards.

In northeastern Montana, highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. In north-central Montana and around the Helena area, highs today are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There will also be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around in some areas today.

Skies will clear out this evening, with mostly clear skies expected overnight. The recent moisture combined with clear skies will allow low-level stratus clouds and areas of fog to develop overnight in north-central Montana, and some of this fog may be dense. The fog/low-level stratus clouds will quickly burn off tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance works its way through our area. A couple of the storms that develop later on tomorrow may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph), large hail (1+” in diameter), and/or heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding, so keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all.

It is going to be warmer tomorrow than it will be today as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There is also going to be a good breeze around tomorrow along the Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around tomorrow.

An upper-level ridge will strengthen and be in complete control of our weather for the end of this week and this weekend, providing us with lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and hot temperatures. From Thursday through Saturday, it is going to be mainly sunny and dry. It will then be partly to mostly sunny and dry on Sunday.

The temperatures will warm up for the end of the week as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s on Thursday and the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Friday. It is then going to be very hot this weekend as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations, and a few spots may reach the century mark.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy/gusty Thursday through Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it will be a bit breezy in some areas on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Have a tremendous Tuesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis