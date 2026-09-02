Scattered thunderstorms, some severe, Wednesday afternoon and evening

Good Morning! Today is Wednesday, September 2, 2026.

There are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon through early tonight as a shortwave passes through our area. These showers and storms will initially develop over the higher terrain during the early afternoon and then trek towards the northeast and north.

Some of the thunderstorms that develop later today will be severe with strong, damaging winds, especially in north-central Montana. Wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph are possible. A few storms in northeastern Montana may also produce large hail (1+” in diameter). Severe or not, all storms that develop will be capable of producing frequent lightning, small to medium-sized hail, gusty to strong winds, and brief, heavy rainfall, so keep an eye to the sky if you will be outdoors at all later on today.

Today’s storms will pack a punch, but they will also be quick moving. Here is a look at the possible timing of the storms for select locations in central and north-central Montana:

Cut Bank: 3-7pm

Glasgow: 5-10pm

Great Falls: 3-6pm

Havre: 4-8pm

Helena: 2-5pm

Lewistown: 2-6pm

Skies will be partly cloudy today. There is also going to be a wide range of temperatures today with highs ranging from the low 70s near the Rockies and around the Helena area to the low 90s in northeastern Montana. Gusty winds will also develop this afternoon and evening, with the strongest wind expected in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. Sustained wind speeds will be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, generally in the mountains and around the Helena area and generally during the afternoon and evening. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Highs tomorrow will be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most spots.

On Friday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a few showers and thunderstorms around, generally in central Montana and in western portions of north-central Montana. Highs on Friday will once again be in the 70s and low to mid 80s and there will be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Saturday will be the nicest day of the holiday weekend as it is going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry, just some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. It is also going to feel nice outside on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s and there will just be a little breeze around.

Sunday will be a partly cloudy day and there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening. It will also be a little cooler on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s, 70s, and low 80s.

Early next week looks wet and cool as a storm system impacts the state. Rain showers are likely on Labor Day and there will be scattered showers around on Tuesday. A few thunderstorms are also possible on these two days. It will be a lot cooler early next week as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations. There will also be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis