Several rounds of showers and storms to begin the week and again to end the week

GREAT FALLS — A wet and much cooler stretch of weather is set to impact central and north-central Montana, including Great Falls and Helena, through early Tuesday. Heavy rain will be the main concern, followed by improving conditions later in the week before another possible storm system arrives next weekend.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening across central and north-central Montana as a powerful Pacific storm system approaches. While the strongest storms are expected farther southwest, some storms may still produce brief heavy rainfall, small hail, and gusty winds. Additional showers and thunderstorms may develop overnight as the storm system draws closer.

MONDAY

Rain becomes widespread across the region as the storm system moves into Montana. Great Falls, Helena, and much of north-central Montana stand a high chance of receiving meaningful rainfall, with many areas expected to pick up at least one-half inch of precipitation. Periods of steady rain and embedded thunderstorms will make for a cool, damp day. Agricultural interests, waterways, and low-lying areas should be monitored as rainfall accumulates.

MONDAY NIGHT

The heaviest precipitation of the event is expected through Monday night into early Tuesday. Rain will remain widespread across central and north-central Montana, with locally heavy amounts possible, especially near the higher terrain along the Continental Divide. Streams, creeks, and poor-drainage locations could experience rapid rises as runoff increases.

TUESDAY

The storm system gradually shifts east out of north-central Montana. Periods of rain and scattered showers will continue, especially over northern and eastern portions of the area. Conditions begin to slowly improve later in the day, though temperatures will remain below seasonal averages and skies will stay mostly cloudy.

WEDNESDAY

A drying trend takes hold across Great Falls, Helena, and surrounding communities. Lingering ground moisture may lead to early morning fog and low clouds, particularly in valleys and sheltered locations. Afternoon conditions improve with partial sunshine and more comfortable weather.

THURSDAY

Dry weather continues with a mix of sunshine and occasional morning fog. Temperatures rebound closer to normal for early September, providing a welcome break after the wet start to the week.

FRIDAY

Pleasant late-summer weather is expected across central and north-central Montana. Afternoon temperatures climb into the 70s and lower 80s, with mostly dry conditions and light winds making for favorable outdoor conditions.

SATURDAY

Attention turns to another potential weather system approaching the Northern Rockies. Current forecast guidance indicates roughly a 70 percent chance of a new round of unsettled weather arriving next weekend. Cooler temperatures and renewed precipitation chances may develop, particularly near the mountains.

SUNDAY

Forecast confidence decreases, but the pattern favors continued unsettled conditions. Depending on the strength of the incoming system, showers, cooler temperatures, and even some early-season mountain snow could be possible at the highest elevations along the Continental Divide. Residents should stay tuned for forecast updates as details become clearer later this week.