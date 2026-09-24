Summer-like weather to end the week

Good Morning! Today is Thursday, September 24, 2026.

Summer-like weather is expected today and tomorrow as an upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather. Today, it is going to be mainly sunny, dry, and very warm with highs in the 80s and upper 70s. There will also be a little breeze around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained winds will be between 5 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow, it is going to be mostly sunny to sunny and hot as highs are going to be in the upper 70s, 80s, and low 90s. Tomorrow will likely be the warmest day that we have until next spring. Most locations will remain dry tomorrow, but a couple showers are possible during the evening as a cold front begins to pass through our area. Breezy conditions are also expected tomorrow, with the wind getting stronger as the day goes on. Sustained winds tomorrow will be between 10 and 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

Widespread gusty winds will continue tomorrow night and Saturday. Sustained winds will range from 10 to 25 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible. The strongest wind later tomorrow through Saturday will be along the Rocky Mountain Front and the western half of the Hi-Line. Gusts up to 60 mph will be possible in these areas, and a HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for portions of Glacier County, Pondera County, and Toole County from 6pm Friday through 9am Saturday.

A few showers are possible tomorrow night as the cold front passes through, but most locations will remain dry. On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry, although there will be a little snow/rain in the Rockies, generally during the morning. Much cooler temperatures are also expected behind the front as highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 50s, 60s, and low 70s.

Winds will be noticeably lighter on Sunday, generally between 5 and 15 mph. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be a few isolated showers around during the afternoon and evening.

Another disturbance is expected to move through the area on Monday, bringing a chance for isolated showers. Skies will be partly cloudy, and cool temperatures will continue, with highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry with partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs on these two days will be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations, and it will be a bit breezy in some areas, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis