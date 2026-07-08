Very warm with some PM showers/storms on Wednesday

Good Morning and Happy Wednesday! There are areas of fog around this morning, especially in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, and some of this fog is locally dense, so use caution when driving. As we go through this morning, the fog will quickly burn off. Outside of the fog, you can expect plenty of sunshine this morning, with the cloud cover increasing as we head into the afternoon and evening.

There will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon/evening and early tonight, generally around the Helena area and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area. A few of the thunderstorms that develop later on today may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph), large hail (1+” in diameter), and/or heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding. If you will be outdoors at all later on today, make sure you keep an eye to the sky!

It is also going to be very warm today as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. Along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide, it will be breezy/gusty today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around today.

For the end of this week and this weekend, an upper-level ridge will be in complete control of our weather, which means we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and hot temperatures. For tomorrow, it is going to be mostly sunny, dry, and very warm as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s in most locations.

On Friday, it is going to be mainly sunny, mainly dry, and hot as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s. This weekend will be the hottest weekend that we have had so far this year as highs are going to be in the 90s and 100s. It is also going to be mainly sunny and dry on Saturday and partly to mostly sunny and dry on Sunday.

If you will be outdoors at all this weekend, make sure you stay hydrated, wear light and loose-fitting clothing, and wear sunscreen. Also, make sure you regularly check on those that are more susceptible to heat illnesses, including the elderly, young children, and pets.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Divide, it will be breezy tomorrow through Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Elsewhere, it will be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The temperatures will cool down a little bit early next week as the ridge shifts eastward, allowing some monsoonal moisture to work its way into the state. Highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the 80s and upper 70s. On Monday, it is going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry. There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis