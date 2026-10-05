Good Morning! Today is Monday, October 5, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Warm and dry this week; Colder with snow possible this weekend

Beautiful, summer-like weather is expected this week as an upper-level ridge will be in complete control of our weather. This weekend, a pattern change to colder and wetter weather is expected as an upper-level trough moves into the Pacific Northwest.

Today will likely be the warmest day until next spring for many locations. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and a few locations, including Great Falls, may set a new record high temperature today. It will also be breezy today, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected today, with sustained winds of 15 to 30 mph. North-central Montana will enjoy plenty of sunshine today, while Helena and the Rocky Mountain Front can expect partly to mostly sunny skies.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, dry, and warm, with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. Breezy conditions will continue along the Rocky Mountain Front, where sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph are expected. Elsewhere, it will be a little breezy tomorrow with sustained winds of 5 to 20 mph.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and dry, while Thursday and Friday will be partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will remain mild, with highs in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Wednesday, then warming back into the 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday. Little to no wind is expected Wednesday and Thursday, but gusty conditions will return Friday with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph.

A significant cool-down is expected this weekend, with Sunday likely being the coldest day since last spring. Highs on Saturday will be in the 50s and low 60s before dropping into the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Sunday. There will also be a breeze around this weekend, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, which will make it feel even colder.

Precipitation is expected to develop and become more widespread later on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front. There are then going to be areas of precipitation around Saturday night and Sunday.

Precipitation will initially be in the form of rain in the lower elevations, but snow levels will drop down to the plains and valley floors Saturday night into Sunday, allowing for a rain/snow mix, or a transition to all snow in the lower elevations. This would be the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season.

There is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding this storm system, and details will likely change over the coming days. Key factors include how much moisture becomes available, how cold temperatures ultimately get, and how quickly the colder air arrives. Those variables will determine how low snow levels get and how much accumulation occurs.

For now, the main takeaway is that accumulating snow is possible in the lower elevations this weekend, and residents should stay tuned for forecast updates throughout the week.

Have a marvelous Monday and a great week!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis