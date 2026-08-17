Good Morning! Today is Monday, August 17, 2026. Here is today’s forecast:

Warm with a chance of PM showers/storms Monday and Tuesday

There will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around this afternoon and evening and there will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon and evening as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The showers and thunderstorms will be more widespread tomorrow than they will be today.

A couple of the thunderstorms that develop today and tomorrow may be severe with damaging winds (58+ mph) being the main threat, but large hail (1+” in diameter) is also possible. If you will be outdoors at all later today or tomorrow, make sure you keep an eye to the sky.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy today and partly cloudy tomorrow, with the cloud cover increasing throughout the day. There will also be some haze around, but only minor impacts to the air quality are expected. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s.

Along the Continental Divide and Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy today and tomorrow, generally during the PM hours, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there will just be a little breeze around today and tomorrow with sustained wind speeds between 5 and 20 mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will feature lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. Friday will be partly to mostly sunny with the cloud cover increasing during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance begins to approach our area.

It is going to be very warm Wednesday through Friday as highs are going to be in the 80s and low 90s. There will also be a little bit of a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and there are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening as another disturbance passes through the state. It is then going to be mostly sunny and mostly dry on Sunday, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around.

It will still be warm this weekend, but the temperatures will cool down a few degrees. Highs on Saturday are going to be in the 80s and low 90s, while highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis