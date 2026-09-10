Good Morning! Today is Thursday, September 10, 2026. Here is today's forecast:

Warm with gusty to strong winds on Thursday

Widespread gusty to strong winds are expected today as a cold front approaches our area. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it is going to be very windy today with sustained winds of 20-40 mph and gusts up to or over 60 mph are possible. Elsewhere, gusty winds are expected today with sustained winds of 10-30 mph, and gusts of 35-50 mph.

It is also going to be warm today, and today is going to be the warmest day for the foreseeable future, as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s. Skies today will be partly to mostly sunny.

There will be scattered showers around tonight and tomorrow, generally after midnight tonight through noon tomorrow, as a cold front works its way through our area. It will be a wet morning commute tomorrow, so give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go. Much cooler temperatures are expected behind the cold front as highs tomorrow are only going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. The wind will be weaker tomorrow than it will be today, but it is still going to be a little breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Skies tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to overcast with a few showers around as a stronger storm system approaches the state. Precipitation will become more widespread Saturday night, and Sunday looks wet with showers likely throughout the day as the storm system passes through our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible.

In the mountains, temperatures will be cold enough for accumulating snow Saturday night and Sunday, with snow levels potentially getting as low as about 6000 feet. Some of the higher peaks in the Rockies could receive up to a foot of snow. Temporary closures of Going-to-the-Sun Road and the Beartooth Highway are possible.

It will remain cool this weekend, with highs mainly in the 50s and low 60s. Breezy conditions are also expected, especially from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, with sustained winds of 10 to 25 mph, and gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

On Monday, skies will gradually clear as the weekend storm system exits the region. A few lingering showers are possible east of I-15 during the morning, but most locations will remain dry. It will also be breezy and cool on Monday, with sustained winds of 10 to 20 mph and highs in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Tuesday looks pleasant, featuring mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and cool but comfortable temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is then going to be partly cloudy on Wednesday and a few isolated showers are possible. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Have a tremendous Thursday!

Chief Meteorologist Ryan Dennis